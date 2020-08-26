Fortnite: how to get 85 V-Buck for free on August 25 in Vallarguta

Share it:

Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2, Marvel-themed, is now upon us and you would do well to set aside a lot of V-Buck for all the items arriving in the store and for the rumored double Battle Pass. So here are our tips for earning just today at least 85 V-Buck in Save the World.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is as always to complete the Daily Task, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Vallarguta

Evacuate Refuge, Desert Outskirts (Recommended Homebase Level 64) – 35 V-Buck, Hero Experience Points, Eye of the Storm, Seasonal Gold

To start this mission you must have unlocked access to Vallarguta, the third of the four playing areas. Fortunately for you, there is a way to get around this problem and start the quest anyway: just ask some friends for help and join them in a private lobby. To create a private party, all you need to do is open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to “Just friends”.

