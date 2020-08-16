Fortnite: how to get 85 V-Buck for free on August 14 in Vallarguta

Share it:

While the players of Fortnite Royal Battle on portable devices are facing the problems due to the removal of the game on the App Store and Google Play Store, on PC and consoles the new Save the World missions arrive with up for grabs at least 85 V-Buck.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is as always to complete the Daily Task, whose rewards vary 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Vallarguta

Face a Category 2 Storm, Industrial District (Recommended Home Base Level 58) – 35 V-Buck, Project Experience Points, Survivor Experience Points, Seasonal Gold

The mission of the day is not the most difficult, but it still requires access to Vallarguta, the third playing area. If you have not yet reached this area of ​​the map, we remind you that it is possible to circumvent the limitations imposed by the game simply by asking for help from a few friends and joining them in a private lobby. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".

