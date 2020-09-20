Fortnite: how to get 80 V-Buck for free on September 20 in Tavolaccia

With the return of Captain America in the items shop Fortnite Chapter 2, could be many who want to accumulate the tokens needed to purchase the Avenger skin. If you are one of these players too, here’s how to earn at least 80 V-Buck just for today in Save the World.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is as always to complete the Daily Task, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Tavolaccia

Retrieve Data, Fall City (Recommended Home Base Level 28) – 30 V-Buck, Project Experience Points, Re-Advantage, Lightning in a Bottle, 60 Event Tickets and Seasonal Gold

The mission of the day is moderately simple, since it is set in the second of the four areas of the game world: Tavolaccia. If you have a few hours of play behind you you should have reached this area by now, otherwise you can as always help a friend and join him in a private lobby. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to “Just friends”.

