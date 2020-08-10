Fortnite: how to get 80 V-Buck for free on August 7 in Tavolaccia

Share it:

Waiting to find out what the next Marvel skins will be arriving in the Fortnite Chapter 2 store, the fun Jonesy maximum fit arrived today. If you want to add the skin to your collection, here are some tips to accumulate just for today at least 80 V-Buck.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is as always to complete the Daily Task, whose rewards vary 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Tavolaccia

Ride the Lightning, Forest (Recommended Home Base Level 28) – 30 V-Buck, Hero Experience Points, Bottled Lightning, Seasonal Gold

Fortunately for you, today's mission is very simple to complete and it is very likely that even the less experienced players of Fortnite's cooperative mode have already unlocked access to Tavolaccia, the second playing area. If you still can't start the missions in this area of ​​the map, we recommend that you ask a friend for help and get invited to a private lobby. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".

