Fortnite: how to get 75 V-Buck for free on July 26 in Pietralegno

To the delight of owners of Fortnite Save the World, another incredibly simple mission is available today that can be put aside at least 75 V-Buck, to be spent in the Royal Battle items shop.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Pietralegno

Ride the Lightning, City (Recommended Home Base Level 15) – 25 V-Buck, X2 Hero Experience Points, Seasonal Gold

Just like a few days ago, even today the mission is very simple and you don't need to have spent hours and hours in the cooperative mode of the Epic Games title to be able to complete it. Today's mission is in fact level 15, which means that anyone who has completed the game tutorial is in a position to start it. Unlike the missions set in Montespago, therefore, there is no need to create private lobbies and just rely on matchmaking to find allies with whom to face this challenge and get rewards.

