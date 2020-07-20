Fortnite: how to get 75 V-Buck for free on July 17th in Pietralegno

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few hours after the debut of the challenges of Fortnite Season 3 Week 5, here comes an interesting mission from Save the world which allows you to accumulate in a matter of minutes at least 75 V-Buck.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Pietralegno

Retrieve Data, Industrial District (Recommended Home Base Level 15) – 25 V-Buck, Project Experience Points, Pure Raindrop, Seasonal Gold

If you are not an avid player of Save the World, today is your lucky day as you will not have to worry about the difficulty level of the mission. The mission is in fact set in Pietralegno, the first game area, and you just need to complete the tutorial to be able to deal with it. This means that you just have to rely on matchmaking to find other users with whom to fight Abietti and complete the objective, so as to obtain the rewards of the alert.

Did you know that Black Manta is available in the Fortnite Chapter 2 item store?