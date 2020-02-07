Fortnite: how to get 75 V-Buck for free on February 7 in Pietralegno

Share it:

As you have certainly noticed, the Harley Quinn-themed objects and skins have officially arrived in the Fortnite Battaglia Reale object shop and, if you need some extra tokens, know that it is possible to accumulate today at least 75 V-Buck in a few minutes.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Pietralegno

Ride the Lightning, Forest (Recommended Home Base Level 9) – 25 V-Buck, Project Experience Points, Pure Raindrop, Seasonal Gold

Unlike the past few days, this mission is incredibly easy and is within the reach of any Save the World player, being set in the very first game area. In this regard, it is not necessary to ask some friends for help and just rely on matchmaking to complete the daily alert.

