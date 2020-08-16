Fortnite: how to get 75 V-Buck for free on August 15 in Pietralegno

Share it:

The missions of V-Buck based do not even stop today, since it is possible to accumulate at least 75 V-Buck by completing a simple quest.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is as always to complete the Daily Task, whose rewards vary 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Pietralegno

Retrieve Data, Industrial District (Recommended Home Base Level 9) – 25 V-Buck, Project Experience Points, Pure Raindrop, Seasonal Gold

Today's mission is incredibly easy and takes place in the first game area: Pietralegno. This means that anyone who has completed the game tutorial can start and complete it and there is no need to ask for help from friends, since finding allies through matchmaking will be more than enough to grab the rewards up for grabs.

We remind you that the Epic Games title has been removed from the App Store and the Google PlayStore and that the development team has taken legal action against the two companies. In the meantime, know that it is possible to download Fortnite on Android outside of the Google Play Store.