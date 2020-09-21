Fortnite: how to get 220 V-Buck for free on September 21 between Pietralegno and Montespago

Today is a very lucky day for V-Buck hunters in Fortnite Save the World, since there are so many missions available that it is possible to accumulate at least 220 V-Buck to spend in the shop of the Battle royal.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is as always to complete the Daily Task, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Pietralegno

Ride the Lightning, Outskirts (Recommended Home Base Level 9) – 25 V-Buck, Survivor Experience Points, 50 Event Tickets and Seasonal Gold

Vallarguta

Evacuate the Shelter, Desert Bunker (Recommended Home Base Level 58) – 35 V-Buck, Hero Experience Points, Survivor Experience Points, Re-Advantage, 92 Event Tickets and Seasonal Gold

Face a Category 3 Storm, Lakeside (Recommended Home Base Level 58) – 35 V-Buck, Survivor Experience Points, 92 Event Tickets and Seasonal Gold

Ride the Lightning, Fall Industrial District (Recommended Home Base Level 64) – 35 V-Buck, Hero Experience Points, Blue Perk, 98 Event Tickets and Seasonal Gold

Twine whisk

Ride the Lightning, Ghost Town (Recommended Home Base Level 108) – 40 V-Buck, Hero Experience Points, Storm Fragment, Purple Perk, 124 Event Tickets and Seasonal Gold

Today the missions are many and are scattered around the various places on the map. In case you are not able to start one or more missions, we suggest you ask some friends for help and join them in a private lobby. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to “Just friends”.

Did you know that on our pages you will find the guide on how to complete all the challenges of Week 4 of Fortnite Season 4?