Fortnite: how to get 150 V-Buck for free on September 5 in Tavolaccia and Montespago

According to the latest information from the dataminer, other Marvel superheroes could soon arrive in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 item shop and there are those who even claim that Spider-Man and Carnage are about to make their appearance. If you want to start earning tokens, here’s how to get just today at least 150 V-Buck.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is as always to complete the Daily Task, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Tavolaccia

Ride the Lightning, Lakeside (Recommended Home Base Level 23) – 30 V-Buck, Hero Experience Points, Survivor Experience Points, Pure Raindrop X10, 55 Event Tickets, Seasonal Gold

Ride the Lightning, Fall City (Recommended Home Base Level 23) – 30 V-Buck, Survivor Experience Points, Pure Raindrop X10, 55 Event Tickets, Seasonal Gold

Twine whisk

Retrieve Data, Suburbs (Recommended Home Base Level 108) – 40 V-Buck, Project Experience Points, Epic Perk (purple) X80, 108 Event Tickets, Seasonal Gold

As you can see, today there is plenty of choice for what concerns the V-Buck based alerts and at least the first two missions set in Tavolaccia they shouldn’t cause you any difficulty level problems. As for the third, set in Twine whisk, we suggest you ask some friends for help and join them in a private lobby. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to “Just friends”.

