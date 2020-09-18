Fortnite: how to get 145 V-Buck for free on September 18 in Pietralegno and Vallarguta

Today is a great day for token hunters Fortnite Chapter 2, since it is possible to complete a handful of missions in Save the World to grab at least 145 V-Buck without spending a single penny.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is as always to complete the Daily Task, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Pietralegno

Retrieve Data, Suburbs (Recommended Home Base Level 5) – 25 V-Buck, Project Experience Points, Hero Experience Points, 50 Event Tickets and Seasonal Gold

Vallarguta

Brave a Category 2 Storm, Desert Bunker (Recommended Home Base Level 52) – 35 V-Buck, Project Experience Points, Green Perk, 88 Event Tickets and Seasonal Gold

Deliver the bomb, Ghost Town (Recommended Home Base Level 58) – 35 V-Buck, Hero Experience Points, Survivor Experience Points, 92 Event Tickets and Seasonal Gold

The first of these missions can be safely completed via matchmaking, as it is accessible to anyone who has even just completed the game’s tutorial. The other two activities could instead give you some problems, being both set in the third of the four game areas, Vallarguta. In case you are not able to start these missions, you can usually ask some friends for help and join them in a private lobby. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to “Just friends”.

