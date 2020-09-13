Fortnite: how to get 130 V-Buck for free on September 13 at Montespago

You want to buy one of the new skins from the item shop Fortnite Royal Battle but you don’t have enough V-Buck? Then you could take advantage of the day’s missions Save the World to accumulate in minutes at least 130 V-Buck.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is as always to complete the Daily Task, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Twine whisk

Repair Shelter, Tropical (Recommended Home Base Level 76) – 40 V-Buck, Project Experience Points, Re-Advantage, Lightning in a Bottle, 108 Event Tickets and Seasonal Gold

Repair Shelter, Desert Bunker (Recommended Home Base Level 140) – 40 V-Buck, Survivor Experience Points, Re-Advantage, Legendary Perk (Orange), 130 Event Tickets and Seasonal Gold

Both of today’s missions are set in Twine whisk, the last play area, and the second on the list belongs to the group of more complex activities among those currently available. In case you do not have the necessary requirements to start one of these missions, you can try to complete it anyway by asking for help from some friends and joining them in a private lobby. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to “Just friends”.

Did you know that Fortnite’s new Unleashed Samurai bundle also contains access to Save the World?