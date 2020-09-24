Fortnite: how to get 125 V-Buck for free on September 24 in Vallarguta and Montespago

The skin of Blade is about to arrive in the items shop Fortnite Chapter 2 and if you don’t want to miss the new superhero, we suggest you complete the missions of Save the World of today and accumulate at least 125 V-Buck.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is as always to complete the Daily Task, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Vallarguta

Retrieve Data, Desert Bunker (Recommended Home Base Level 70) – 35 V-Buck, Project Experience Points, Re-Advantage, 102 Event Tickets and Seasonal Ro

Twine whisk

Evacuate Haven, Tropics (Recommended Home Base Level 88) – 40 V-Buck, Hero Experience Points, Purple Perk, 115 Event Tickets and Seasonal Gold

You are still behind with the main quest and do not have access to yet Vallarguta oa Twine whisk? No problem, as you just have to have one of your friends invite you to his private party to make sure you complete today’s missions while ignoring the limits set by the game. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to “Just friends”.

