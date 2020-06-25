Fortnite: how to get 125 V-Buck for free on June 24 in Vallarguta and Montespago

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Even today it is possible to accumulate several tokens by completing missions of Fortnite Save the World, so that you can make new purchases in the objects shop of the Battle royal. Only for today, in fact, can they be put aside at least 125 V-Buck.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Vallarguta

Face a Category 3 storm, Autumn Industrial District (Recommended Home Base Level 70) – 35 V-Buck, Project Experience Points, Re-Advantage, Seasonal Gold

Montespago

Take on a Category 2 storm, Suburbs (Recommended Home Base Level 100) – 40 V-Buck, Survivor Experience Points, Re-Advantage, Seasonal Gold

If for some reason you have not yet completed the sufficient amount of quests useful to unlock access to one of these areas, you can usually ask for help from some friends and join them in a private lobby, so as to get around the limitations imposed by the developers. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".

Did you know that the sea level of the Fortnite Season 3 map will drop shortly?