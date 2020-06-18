Fortnite: how to get 125 V-Buck for free on June 18 in Vallarguta and Montespago

Share it:

There Fortnite Battle Royale Season 3 has made its debut in the last hours and to accompany it there is a Battle Pass, sold for 950 coins, particularly rich in skins and other rewards to unlock. If you still need little to reach the figure, know that today it is possible to accumulate at least 125 V-Buck in Save the world.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is as always to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Vallarguta

Evacuate Refuge, Suburbs (Recommended Home Base Level 64) – 35 V-Buck, Hero Experience Points, Pure Raindrop, Seasonal Gold

Montespago

Retrieve Data, Thunder Route 99 (Recommended Home Base Level 108) – 40 V-Buck, Project Experience Points, Storm Shard, Seasonal Gold

In order to access the two missions today, you must have reached the third and fourth game areas. If for some reason you don't have access to Vallarguta is Montespago or your Home Base level is too low to start missions, we suggest you ask someone from your friends for a hand, so as to receive an invitation in a private lobby and get around the level limits. To create a private party, just open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".

Did you know that on our pages you will find the complete guide to the challenges of Week 1 of Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2?