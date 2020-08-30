Fortnite: how to get 125 V-Buck for free on August 29 in Vallarguta and Montespago

Share it:

It seems that other Marvel superheroes are about to arrive in the item shop during Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 and, in order not to be caught unprepared, we suggest you complete all the missions of the day of Save the World to accumulate at least 125 V-Buck.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is as always to complete the Daily Task, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Vallarguta

Evacuate Shelter, Fall City (Recommended Home Base Level 58) – 35 V-Buck, Hero Experience Points, Pure Raindrop, Seasonal Gold

Twine whisk

Fight the Storm, Forest (Recommended Home Base Level 76) – 40 V-Buck, Project Experience Points X2, Seasonal Gold

Although both are set in the last two game areas, these missions are actually not very complex and medium-high level weapons and heroes are enough to be able to face them without particular worries. If you don’t have the chance to start one of these missions, we suggest you ask some friends for help and join them in a private lobby. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to “Just friends”.

