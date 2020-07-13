Fortnite: how to get 120 V-Buck for free on July 11 in Montespago and Secche Scorbutiche

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Once again you can take advantage of the daily missions of Fortnite Save the World to retrieve a lot of tokens, so that you can make new purchases in the object shop of the Royal Battle. Only for today, in fact, can they accumulate at least 120 V-Buck.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Grumpy shoals

Retrieve Data, Tropics (Recommended Home Base Level 23) – 30 V-Buck

Montespago

Evacuate Refuge, Forest (Recommended Home Base Level 140) – 40 V-Buck

If you are a very high level player, know that you will not be able to complete the mission of Secch Grumpy, which is level 23. In case you cannot see this mission in the dedicated area, you can try to lower your level simply by removing how many more survivors are possible from the team, so as to hope to reach the appropriate level to see the mission. If not, you may want to ask a lower level friend to do the same and invite you.

Did you know that the new Fortnite celebratory package with emote and hang gliding is available for all PS Plus users?