Fortnite: how to get 120 V-Buck for free on August 12 in Tavolaccia and Montespago

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The missions with V-Buck among the rewards in Fortnite Save the World, thanks to which they can be put aside at least 120 V-Buck in a matter of minutes.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is as always to complete the Daily Task, whose rewards vary 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Tavolaccia

Deliver the Bomb, Industrial District (Recommended Home Base Level 34) – 30 V-Buck, Hero Experience Points, Re-Advantage, Seasonal Gold

Montespago

Face a Category 3 Storm, Tropics (Recommended Home Base Level 76) – 40 V-Buck, Project Experience Points, Re-Advantage, Seasonal Gold

The first mission should be within everyone's reach, but the second is set in the last game area and only higher level users may not have the chance to start it yet. If you are in trouble, as always, we suggest you ask some friends for help and join them in a private lobby, so that you can still complete both missions. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".

Did you know that a leak anticipated the challenges of Weeks 9 and 10 of Fortnite Season 3?