Fortnite: how to get 115 V-Buck for free on September 17 in Tavolaccia and Vallarguta

You are short of V-Buck and you want to buy one of the skins currently on sale in the item shop at all costs Fortnite Royal Battle? Then follow our tips to earn just for today at least 115 V-Buck in Save the World.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is as always to complete the Daily Task, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Tavolaccia

Fight the Storm, Prairie (Recommended Home Base Level 34) – 30 V-Buck, Hero Experience Points, Pure Raindrop, Lightning in a Bottle, 65 Event Tickets and Seasonal Gold

Vallarguta

Deliver the bomb, Thunder Route 99 (Recommended Home Base Level 64) – 35 V-Buck, Hero Experience Points, Survivor Experience Points, Re-Advantage, 98 Event Tickets and Seasonal Gold

You shouldn’t have any particular problems completing today’s missions, set in the second and third game areas. In case you still haven’t reached one of the two game zones, we suggest you ask some friends for help and join them in a private lobby. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to “Just friends”.

