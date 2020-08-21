Fortnite: how to get 115 V-Buck for free on August 21 in Tavolaccia and Vallarguta

Share it:

With the possible confirmation of Marvel and Thor content arriving in Fortnite Season 4, the next Battle Pass could be a must-buy for superhero fans. If you run out of tokens, we recommend you start accumulating them with the missions of Save the World, which are up for grabs at least 115 V-Buck.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is as always to complete the Daily Task, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Tavolaccia

Shelter Repair, Lakeside (Recommended Home Base Level 23) – 30 V-Buck, Project Experience Points X2, Seasonal Gold

Vallarguta

Repair Shelter, Thunder Route 99 (Recommended Home Base Level 52) – 35 V-Buck, Survivor Experience Points, Blueprint Experience Points, Seasonal Gold

Both missions of the day are quite accessible, as long as you’ve already unlocked access to Tavolaccia it’s at Vallarguta, third and fourth playing area. If you can’t start one of these missions, we recommend as always to ask some friends for help and join them in a private lobby. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to “Just friends”.

