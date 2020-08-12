Fortnite: how to get 115 V-Buck for free on August 11 in Tavolaccia and Vallarguta

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you are hunting for V-Buck, today is your lucky day: in the next few hours it will be possible to complete some simple missions of Fortnite Save the World and accumulate at least 115 V-Buck, which can be spent in the shop of the Battle royal.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is as always to complete the Daily Task, whose rewards vary 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Tavolaccia

Face a Category 2 Storm, Fall Industrial District (Recommended Home Base Level 23) – 30 V-Buck, Hero Experience Points, Survivor Experience Points, Seasonal Gold

Vallarguta

Ride the Lightning Bolt, Tunder Route 99 (Recommended Home Base Level 64) – 35 V-Buck, Hero Experience Points, Survivor Experience Points, Seasonal Gold

The two missions of the day are not particularly difficult but to start they require access to the second and third game areas. In case it is not possible for you to start one, you can, as always, get help from some friend of a higher level, so as to be invited to his private lobby and circumvent the limitations imposed by the game, however, deactivating matchmaking. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".

Did you know that a new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 glitch unlocks infinite inventory?