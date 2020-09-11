Fortnite: how to find the Wolverine Trophy in Moli Molesti

To accompany the new wave of challenges of the Fortnite Week 3 Chapter 2 Season 4 also arrived on time Wolverine’s third weekly challenge, which asks the player to find around for Moli Molesti a particular Trophy.

The object to find is hidden in the lower part of the port area of ​​Fortnite, to be precise in the small isolated building. Land at the gray warehouse, enter the ground floor and look for the door that leads into a small room. On one of the shelves lies a large wooden box, pick it up to get it out head of a Sentinel, or one of the huge purple robots: interact with the object and the challenge will be completed, unlocking the new X-Men themed decorative back.

At the moment there are many who land at that point and to complete the challenge in a more serene way we suggest you participate in a game in Team Brawl mode, so as to act undisturbed when Moli Molesti is part of your half of the map.

At the bottom of the guide you will find, as always, an image of the map on which we have indicated the exact location of the building within which the Wolverine Trophy is hidden.

