Fortnite: how to examine SHIELD chests in Quinjets

Also there Week 2 of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 proposes one group challenge, the completion of which is much easier than the one seen last week. Let’s find out how to do it together examine SHIELD chests in Quinjets.

Your goal is to interact with the huge crate located inside the aircraft at the various landing points, while paying attention to dangerous robot Stark, which can be avoided by landing directly at the entrance to the flying vehicle. To complete the challenge you need to open a total of 7 crates of the SHIELD, but to simplify the work is the possibility to progress in the challenge even with the chests opened by the other players present in the team. This means that, by starting a game with three other friends, it is possible to have each member of the team go to a landing spot (you recognize them thanks to the columns of blue smoke) and open their chest. Repeat the process in two different games and that’s it.

It should be noted that this challenge can only be completed in Single, Pairs and Teams modes, since in Team Brawl the Quinjets do not hide a chest inside them.

