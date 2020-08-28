Fortnite: how to eliminate the Stark robots in the landing points of the Quinjet patrol

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the challenges of Week 1 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 there is one linked to robots in Stark, which roam the new points of interest scattered around the map. Let’s find out together how to find them and take them out to complete the mission.

Finding these enemies is really easy and you don’t need to help yourself with a map, since i landing points of the Quinjet patrol they are clearly visible while you are flying with the hang glider: these places are in fact marked by a very high blue smoke column and they are numerous. Your goal is to land near one of these points and take out five different enemies, not necessarily all in one game.

The best way to approach these groups of enemies is to land and immediately enter the aircraft, where a chest full of weapons and healing items is hidden: collect everything and start firing on the enemies, which are less resistant than the Henchmen seen in the past. Repeat the process a couple of times and the challenge will be yours.

We remind you that on our pages you will find the guide to the position of the Floating Rings in Brughiere Brumose.