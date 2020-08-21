Fortnite: how to destroy containers in Troublesome Docks

Share it:

To complete one of the last challenges of the Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 2 it is necessary to go to Moli Molesti to destroy a lot of objects. Let’s find out together how to quickly complete this mission.

The goal is to destroy seven different containers, the enormous ones, with pickaxes metal containers that you find in large quantities in the area a southeast of Moli Molesti. It is therefore a very simple challenge to complete and the only obstacle could be represented by the presence of other players, who will not hesitate to take advantage of the situation to eliminate you. In these cases we suggest, as always, to enter a Team Brawl game and land at Moli Troubles to quickly destroy the containers, taking home the 35,000 Experience Points.

