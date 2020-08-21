Fortnite: how to dance on the Après-ski dance floor for 10 seconds

Share it:

The latest wave of challenges from the Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 2 has finally arrived and to complete one of these objectives you need to dance in a specific place on the map for 10 seconds.

Fortunately for you, this challenge is very simple to complete and all you have to do is enter the hut a southwest of Brughiere Brumose (location that you must reach in any case to complete another of the challenges of Week 10, which requires you to eliminate other players right there), locate the ballroom and start dance on it for 10 seconds by running any emote.

If you do not know how to reach this place, we invite you to take a look at the map that we have created for you and that you find at the bottom of the news, so that you can immediately identify the location of the structure to reach.

We remind you that you only have one week to complete the challenge, as Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 will start next Thursday, August 27, 2020. Did you know that Wolverine and the X-Men could be the protagonists of the next Fortnite season?