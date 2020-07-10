Fortnite: how to dance in front of the camera for 10 seconds in Sweaty Sands

Share it:

Among the challenges of Fortnite Week 4 Season 3 there is also one that asks to reach the camera of Sweaty Sands and dance for 10 seconds. Let's find out together which point to reach this point of interest so as to complete the challenge in the shortest possible time.

The place to be reached is north of Sweaty Sands, to be precise just before the bridge leading to the large pink building. At this point you can see a small disco walkway with a camera: your goal is to climb on it and start dancing until the message confirming the completion of the challenge appears on the screen. We suggest you carry out this procedure in Team Brawl, as many players will aim to complete the challenge in the classic modes and many will position themselves there with the sole objective of eliminating the players during their dances. In case you don't find the exact place to reach, you can take a look at the image below, which shows one map with above indicated the position of the walkway at Sweaty Sands.

