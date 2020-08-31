Fortnite: how to complete all Thor’s Awakening Challenges

Share it:

You have reached level 15 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 and you want to complete the Challenges Thor’s Awakening to unlock the exclusive emote that allows the God of Thunder to transform? Here are all the tips for completing each single goal.

Visit Marks of Bifrost as Thor (0/1)

To complete this challenge you need to go to the location on the map that has mysterious runes on the ground. On our pages you will find all the useful information to visit the Bifrost marks in Fortnite.

Inflict damage on opponents using Mjolnir as Thor (0/100)

This is nothing more than the classic challenge that requires you to inflict damage on enemies using a pickaxe. Before you can complete the challenge, you must first wear Thor’s skin and follow all the instructions to collect Mjolnir in Fortnite. Once this is done, you must hit the enemies with the weapon until you complete the mission. A useful trick to complete the challenge is to wait for the opponents at the crater with the hammer, so as to hit the opponents intent on extracting the weapon without being able to react.

Use an emote like Thor in the ruins on top of a mountain (0/1)

The final challenge is really simple, since you just have to land in a specific place on the map and activate any emote in your locker.On our pages you will find everything you need to know about how to use an emore like Thor in the ruins on top of a mountain.