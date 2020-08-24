Fortnite: how to complete all the weekly challenges of Season 3

Share it:

The Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 2 now comes to an end and the next Thursday 27 August 2020 Marvel-themed Season 4 will make its debut, as suggested by the now numerous in-game teasers. If you haven’t reached level 100 of the Pass yet and unlocked all the alternate skin styles, here’s how to complete each weekly challenge.

Here are all our guides to completing the challenges published over the last ten weeks:

Each challenge, with the exception of those that can be completed in groups, provides 35,000 Experience Points and it is therefore useful not only to unlock the additional styles of Siona, the Eternal Knight and the other skins of the pass but also to climb some levels.

We remind you that on our pages you will also find a guide with the three places to visit in Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2, since they could disappear with the arrival of Season 4. Also do not forget that you only have a few days to complete all the challenges of Aquaman and unlock his exclusive costume before the current season ends.