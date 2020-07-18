Fortnite: how to complete all the challenges of Aquaman and unlock his set

Share it:

You haven't unlocked it yet Aquaman in Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 2? Here is a quick guide with tips to complete all the challenges of the exclusive skin of the new Battle Pass.

To add Aquaman to your collection, you simply need to complete its five weekly challenges:

The first of these challenges cannot be completed at the moment due to a bug that affects i Reels and, therefore, Epic Games has eliminated it from the game by giving all users the related rewards. Once you have completed all the challenges and obtained the Aquaman skin, we also suggest that you proceed to obtain the hero in his version without costume. In fact, on our pages you will find the guide on how to dive in Forra Favolosa and unlock Arthur Curry.

Did you know that the skin of Black Manta, Aquaman's villain, is now available in the Fortnite Chapter 2 item shop?