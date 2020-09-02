Fortnite: how to complete all Groot Awakening Challenges

Share it:

You have already passed the level 46 of the Battle Pass of the Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2 and you need a hand to complete all of Groot’s Awakening Challenges? No problem, as in this guide we will help you unlock Rocket Raccoon as a companion to the Marvel superhero.

Plant a seed in a heart-shaped island like Groot (0/1)

To complete this challenge you must interact with the dark spot in the ground on the small heart-shaped island that is to the west of the map. On our pages you will find all the details on how to plant a seed in a heart-shaped island in Fortnite Chapter 2.

Use an emote like Groot at a friendship monument (0/1)

Groot’s second and final Awakening Challenge involves an emote, which is performed at a hidden monument near Sweaty Sands and Coral Castle. We invite you to read our guide on how to use an emote like Groot at a friendship monument to find its exact location.

