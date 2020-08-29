Fortnite: how to collect Mjolnir, Thor’s hammer that can be used as a pickaxe

Share it:

To accompany Thor in the new Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 certainly could not miss the Mjolnir, the mighty hammer that the God of Thunder can use to fly and fight. Let’s find out how to unlock this special weapon, present in the battle royale in the form of a collection tool.

The first requirement to unlock Mjolnir is to be in possession of the Thor skin, which we remind you can be obtained only and exclusively by purchasing the Battle Pass. The second requirement is the achievement of the level 8 of the pass, thanks to which Thor’s Awakening Challenge can be unlocked, which asks the player to prove their worth by collecting Mjolnir as Thor. The hammer is placed in the crater a southwest of Borgo Bislacco and only the wearer of the Avenger costume can interact with it and pick it up. Your goal is therefore to land in this place and collect the pickaxe to immediately start collecting materials with Mjolnir shots. It should be noted that only Thor can use this collection tool, which will turn into the default pickaxe in the hands of any other character.

