Fortnite: here's when Season 3 should end

There Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 2 it started less than a week but in the game menus it is already possible to find out what the day will be when you will go to the fourth season of battle royale.

The date in question is written in small in the lower left corner when you visit the Battle Pass screen, that is the one in which you can scroll through the various rewards from level 1 to 100. Here you can see that the closure of Season 3 is currently set to the next August 27, 2020. As always, this is information to be taken with the tongs, as often the end of the season is often not respected and between extra challenges and last minute postponements there is the risk that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 will arrive a few weeks late. In any case, it is too early to make predictions in this regard and only time will tell if Epic Games will be able to launch the next season between the end of August and the beginning of September.

In the meantime, we remind you that on our pages you will find an in-depth article on all the news of Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

