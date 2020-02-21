Fortnite: here are all the official news of Season 2

Share it:

There Fortnite season 2 it's finally reality: it's one of the most anticipated updates from fans, literally. In fact, more than a hundred days have passed since the last full-bodied update of the battle royale, so the expectations were very high, and the announcement of Deadpool in Fortnite has certainly paid off the expectations of the fans.

The new additions obviously do not end here, and in addition to the new features of the Save the World and Creative mode, new information arrives on what will await us in the Fortnite season 2.

In the new ones timed missions for example, players will have to choose which faction to represent from among the spectra and that of Shadows, and the missions to be addressed will therefore vary according to the agency chosen.

Then there will be new top secret places in which players will have to infiltrate, neutralizing the guard henchmen to obtain new weapons. It therefore seems that a sort of component has been introduced stealth in the game, since according to the description on the official website, it will be possible to raid the refuges through secret passages, deactivating security cameras, destroying the guard towers, and using gadgets, disguises and anything else to hinder rival agents.

They are then planned 100 rewards, which will unlock new choices of customizations and variations of costumes with the Battle Pass. It will also be possible to get back up to 1500 V-Bucks.

For all other information, we refer you to the official Epic Games website. What do you think of these first characteristics of the Fortnite season 2?