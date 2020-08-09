Fortnite has tired Tfue: for the streamer 'it's garbage', he will never play it again

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In one of his latest streamers, Turner "Tfue" Tenney has decided to head-on Fortnite and explain why he will never play Epic Games' battle royale again.

Recently, Tfue unveiled his favorite commands for easy winning at COD Warzone, underlining his willingness to permanently step away from the shooter dimension of Epic's free blockbuster due to changes that occurred on Fortnite Chapter 2 which, according to him, did not help to rejuvenate the title.

The content creator has so progressively moved away from Fortnite until it is completely abandoned. Pressed by his fans in a streaming held on August 5, Tfue has thus decided to definitively clarify his point of view using phrases that, certainly, leave no room for doubt, especially for the tones adopted: "Fortnite is fucking garbage. You have to understand that I was playing Fortnite long before all the people who play it now, but you can't go on like this for several years. As far as I'm concerned, usually two or three years. I'm my best, you can't keep playing the same title for five consecutive years. So you go crazy ".

For Tfue, therefore, the reason for his (definitive?) Abandonment from Fortnite is to be found in the lack of momentum of originality and innovation updates that have been going on for months in Epic's battle royale, with news that does not entice the former member of the FaZe Clan to continue his activity as streamer and pro player on Fortnite Battaglia Reale.