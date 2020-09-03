Fortnite: had Epic already planned to make war on Apple?

Share it:

As is known, August was the month of the beginning of the war between Epic and Apple, however it seems that the Fortnite house had already planned its moves for some time which then led to the removing the game from the App Store and the legal battle between the two companies.

According to some files discovered by dataminers, the source code of one of the most recent game updates will include references to the FreeFortnite Cup Tournament, the same name as the hashtag launched by Epic Games for convince Apple to restore Fortnite on the App Store. The first tests of the tournament took place on 9 August while the ban dates back to a later period, with Epic introducing direct payments (the main cause of the start of the dispute) on 13 August.

Note how the tournament took place on August 25th and how immediately after the removal of the game from the App Store Epic he published the 1984-style Fortnite commercial, obviously impossible to make in a few minutes. The battle continues and it is not clear who will win the fight, Apple has also removed other Epic games such as Infinity Blade from the App Store while a court has prohibited the removal of all apps that use the Unreal Engine, at least for the moment.