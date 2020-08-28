Fortnite: guide to the location of the Floating Rings in Brughiere Brumose

Share it:

They return in Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Floating Rings, blue objects that must be collected around specific places on the map in order to complete one of the weekly challenges.

For Week 1 of Season 4 your goal is to visit Misty Moors, where four Floating Rings are hidden. Fortunately the challenge is very simple to complete, since the objects are not hidden and are located on the roofs of four different roofs of the buildings scattered around the point of interest and are therefore clearly visible. At the bottom of the guide you can find an image of the game map with the position of each individual ring indicated above.

As usual, you can take advantage of the modality Team Brawl, in which it is possible to land in Misty Moors and act undisturbed thanks to the reduced number of players and the division of the map into two parts. In the worst case, you will have the respawn available, so as to return to the indicated place and finish the job.

We remind you that in addition to the challenges of Week 1, the first challenge of Wolverine has also arrived, the secret skin of the Battle Pass, and on our pages you will find all the details on how to investigate the mysterious claw marks in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4.