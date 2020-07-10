Fortnite, guide: location of the floating rings in Pacific Park

Share it:

With the challenges of Fortnite Season 3 Week 4 Chapter 2 the Floating rings, or the strange blue objects that are hidden in various places on the map. This week's goal is to find the four rings of Pacific park.

Just like last week, finding them is very simple and, to do so, you can take a look at the image below and the video attached to the news, so as to complete the mission in a matter of seconds. Each of the rings is easily accessible and there is no need for great efforts to reach them all. Obviously many will land in Pacific Park to collect the rings, so we suggest you complete this challenge in the Team Brawl mode, so that you can move around the point of interest without enemies ready to eliminate you. In any case, it is not necessary to collect all the rings in one game, so do not give up in case someone should take you out halfway through the job.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on our pages you will find the complete guide to the challenges of Week 3 of Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2.