Fortnite guide: how to dance on top of a rickety well crane

Can't find the wobbly well crane and to complete one of the challenges of Fortnite Week 3 Chapter 2 Season 3? No problem, as in this guide we will give you all the details on the position of the huge object to reach.

The crane is located on the largest island south of Pozzo Traballante: it is an orange-colored crane with generous dimensions, so there is no way you can go wrong. Your goal is to land on top of the structure and run any emote to complete the challenge and get the 35,000 Experience Points. If you find it difficult to find the position of the crane at Pozzo Traballante, we invite you to take a look at the image that we have prepared for you and that you find below, or a map with the exact location to be reached above.

We remind you that this is just one of the many challenges of the week and on our pages you can also find the guide with the position of the floating rings in Fortnite Lake Languido Season 3. You have already landed with a Choppa at the base of a smokestack in Foschi Fumaioli in Fortnite?