Fortnite: Guide and Map to complete the Cameo vs Chic missions

The players of Fortnite they can do missions Cameo vs Chic. In this guide we explain how to complete them all with the help of a map, helping you to unlock it yellow chic skin style.

Below we list all the Cameo vs Chic missions of Fortnite, explaining how to complete them.

Obtain an object with a fishing rod in several places with a Fishing Ban sign

We refer you to our mini-guide that shows you the locations of the places with no fishing. You can also help yourself with the map below.

Consume an Apple, a Mushroom and a Juicy Mushroom

On our pages we have already explained where to find apples, mushrooms and juicy mushrooms in Fortnite. Again you can help yourself with the map below.

Look for a Rare Chest or a Blade of Escorts

To complete this mission you must find 5 rare chests or stockpile blades. Rare chests spawn completely randomly on the map, and are difficult to find. To make things easier, we recommend playing in the Brawl Team mode and opening the Supply Llamas that periodically fall on the map.

Eliminations in different indicated places

All you have to do is make an elimination in 5 different places indicated. Remember that the places indicated are the locations marked with a name on the map.

Catch a fish at Canoe Lake, Languido Lake and Flopper Pond

We refer you to our guide that shows you where to fish in Lago delle Canoe, Lago Languido and Stagno Flopper. You can help yourself with the map at the bottom of the page.

Visit a Lonely Armchair, a Radio Station and a Drive In Cinema

You can consult directly our guide which shows you the positions of a solitary chair, radio station and cinema drive in, or take a direct look at the map below.

Eliminate with Assault Rifle, Shotgun and Sniper Rifle

As the title suggests, you just have to eliminate an opponent with an assault rifle, a shotgun and a sniper rifle. You can also complete the challenge over multiple games.

Destroy a TV, a telescope and a telephone pole

We refer you to our guide that shows you where to find TV, telescope and telephone pole. You can also consult the map at the bottom of the page.

Look for the Gnome hidden between a Race Track, a Field of Cabbages and the Sign of a farm

On our pages we have already explained how to find the hidden Gnome of the Cameo vs Chic missions. Alternatively, just consult the map below.

Dance on the top of Mount H7, Mount F8 and Mount Kay

You can consult our guide with the positions of Monte H7, Monte F8 and Monte Kay, or look directly at the map at the bottom of the page.