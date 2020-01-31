Fortnite: Gnome hidden between the Race Track, Cabbage Field and Farm Sign

Share it:

Even between missions Cameo vs Chic of Fortnite one is hidden Gnome hidden to be found. This time it's between one running track, a cabbage field and theteaches of a farm: below we show you its exact position on the map.

If you remember, on the occasion of the missions Ball 8 vs Ball in Buca it was necessary to find the Gnome between an elegant view, a hut and a large house, while in the missions Rippley vs Slime the Gnome among wood sawmills, shed and tree of buckets.

If you are dedicating yourself to the new Cameo vs Chic missions, you will have to search for the Gnome hidden among a running track, a cabbage field and the sign of a farm. In this mini-guide we show you where to find it.

Look for the Gnome hidden between a Race Track, a Field of Cabbages and the Sign of a Farm

The Gnome hidden from the mission Cameo vs Chic is located north of Frenzied farm. By triangulating with the running track, the cabbage field and the sign of a farm on the site, we learned that the position of the Gnome is on the hill in the middle, just as you can see in the image below.

