Fortnite: Gnome hidden between an elegant view, a wooden hut and a large house

As already seen in the other Fortnite Extraordinary Time Challenges Chapter 2, also in the mission Ball 8 vs Ball in Buca we find a gnome hidden around the game map. In this guide we will reveal the exact position of the funny object, so as not to go crazy in the search.

To find the hidden gnome of this mission you will have to take a walk in the most western part of the map of Fortnite Chapter 2 and, to be precise, in the area full of greenery located south-west of Sweaty sands and northwest of Skewers of Holly. Once you arrive in the place indicated you will not have much trouble identifying the small red and blue colored statue, perfectly visible in the grass.

In case you find it difficult to find the gnome, we usually propose a map with the exact position of the object on it, so as to further facilitate the completion of the challenge.

We remind you that by completing at least nine different challenges you can add an additional golden style to the locker for the Palla 8 skin.

Among the other Palla 8 vs Palla in Buca challenges that we have covered in our guides you will also find "swim near a sign forbidden to swim" and "Dance for rainbow rental, the beach bus and the Canoe Lake".