Fortnite: Get an item in places with Fishing Ban signs

Missions are finally available Cameo vs Chic of Fortnite. In this mini-guide we show you how to complete the mission that requires you to get an object with the fishing rod in different places with signs Ban on fishing.

Where are the signs with the fishing ban? What exactly do you need to do to get items with the fishing rod and complete the mission? Let's see it together.

Obtain an object with a fishing rod in different places with Prohibited Fishing signs

To complete this mission you will have to collect three objects with the fishing rod in three different places with signs Ban on fishing.

As you can see on the map at the bottom of the page, the three places with the fishing ban are located in Throbbing quagmire, in the southwestern part of the island. Once you reach the place you will find a bucket with several fishing rods: you just have to take one and start fishing on the spot, until capture any object. Repeat the operation in all three places with the ban.

If you need a visual reference to understand where these points are on the map, you can watch the video proposed at the beginning. Meanwhile, while waiting for the 11.50 update to be released, we remind you that Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 will debut on February 20.