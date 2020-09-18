Fortnite for Mac will no longer be available for download from late September

The war between Apple and Epic Games continues: after having removed Fortnite from the App Store, the company is now forced to also remove Fortnite from the Mac App Store, the game will therefore no longer be available for download on Mac OS.

“Apple prevents Epic from electronically signing games and patches distributed on Mac, making it impossible to continue developing and offering Fortnite Save the World on this platform. Specifically, the upcoming v14.20 release causes bugs and errors in the v13.40 version to compromise the gaming experience. Unable to electronically sign updates and fixes for these issues, Fortnite Save the World will cease to be available for macOS starting September 23, 2020.“

Anyone who purchased the Founder’s Pack or the Save the World Starter Pack will receive a refund, in addition, the V-Bucks purchased between September 17, 2019 and September 17, 2020 will also be refunded. Fortnite Battaglia Reale remains Mac with the v13.40 build, but it will not be possible to download new updates.

Fortnite obviously remains playable on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, while as known the iOS and Android versions they are no longer available on the App Store and Google Play, at least until Epic resolves the legal issues with Apple and Google.