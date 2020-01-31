Fortnite: fish fishing at Canoe Lake, Languido Lake and Flopper Pond

Share it:

One of the missions Cameo vs Chic of Fortnite requires you to catch a fish at the Canoe lake, to the Languid lake and allo Pond Flopper. Below we explain how to complete it, showing you the positions of the two lakes and the pond.

Catch a fish at Canoe Lake, Languido Lake and Flopper Pond

As you can see on the map at the bottom of the page, the two lakes and the pond in question are located at the following locations:

Canoe lake : North of Course Commerce

: North of Languid lake : west of Languid lake , before the waterfall

: west of , before the waterfall Pond Flopper: west of Borgo Bislacco

If you need a visual reference to identify them more easily, you can watch the video proposed at the beginning.

To complete the challenge, therefore, you just have to reach the two lakes and the pond and catch a fish in each of them. You can also complete the mission over several games. If you want to hurry by completing it in one match, we recommend playing in the Brawl Team mode, where you can move faster on the map thanks to the hang glider.

Speaking of the other missions Cameo vs Chic, we remind you that on our pages we have also explained where to find Solitary Armchair, Radio Station and Drive In Cinema.