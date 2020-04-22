Fortnite finally arrives at the Play Store after the differences between Epic and Google

Share it:

For a long time Fortnite It has managed to survive on Android devices without going through the Play Store, since they consider unfair the way in which Google distributes the benefits of each sale through its ecosystem, keeping 30% of them.

In a statement sent to IGN, you can read how Epic expects that "Google review your policies and business in the near future"And they continue saying that they consider the company's policies to be very restrictive.

"After 18 months operating with Fortnite for Android outside the Google Play Store we have not realized something basic:

Google puts downloaded software from outside the Play Store at a disadvantage, through technical and business measures as frightening as repetitive security notices for each software download and update and restrictive distribution agreements, Google treats third-party software as if were malware and new efforts such as Google Play Protect to block software obtained from outside the Play Store"

Despite this public complaint, the studio has decided to launch the game within the Google store, although they will continue to operate through their own application at the same time. Meanwhile they urge Google to review the way they treat content like yours.

Due to rates such as this of 30%, the studio decided some time ago to create its own video game store for computers with a fairer distribution but not without receiving a wave of criticism for taking some great launches exclusively, leaving users accustomed to Steam no possibility to play their titles without having to make an account elsewhere.