Fortnite: fan recreates Ninja's catastrophic Floss Dance of the New York event on video

Using the tools integrated in Fortnite's Creative mode, a user of Epic Games' iconic battle royale recreated in a video machinima the catastrophic Floss Dance of Ninja that saw him protagonist during the end of 2018 event in New York.

The cue remedied by Ninja in Times Square in the 2018 New Year's Eve event has gone around the world, and so the Fortnite enthusiast wanted to remind us of this nice mishap that came to the most famous celebrity of the Epic free shooter with a video that sees protagonist on one DJ console facing an audience of snowman who, impassive and with an astonished gaze, witness the scene of his Floss dance.

The Ninja fool recreated by the Fortnite fan has already met with incredible success on social media, with over 2.3 million views reached on Twitter in just over two days thanks to its re-presentation on portals such as that of the FNBRHQ dataminer.

Epic dedicated the Ninja skins that entered the Fortnite store on January 17 as part of the famous streamer to the famous streamer that went to Mixer after earning stardom (and a few million dollars) on Twitch. Icon Series program.