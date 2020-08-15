Fortnite: Epic sues Apple and makes fun of the company with the commercial of the new event

Share it:

After wowing its users with the Fortnite Chapter 2 V-Buck price cut, Epic Games had to face the removal of the game from the Apple store. However, it seems that the development team has already begun to take measures against the Cupertino company.

In fact, the Fortnite authors have not lost a single second and, as they made known on the game's official social channels, Apple has already been sued due to the removal of the game from its store. However, it is not over here, since in addition to the publication of the legal documents, Epic Games has sent online the announcement of a new short film arriving in Party Royale of Fortnite and, to advertise it, created an image that makes fun of the old Apple commercial from 1984, directed by Ridley Scott to sponsor the Macintosh.

Here is the message accompanying the image:

"Attend the premiere of a new short film in Fortnite's Royal Party: Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite. Join at 10pm Italian time."

Waiting to find out how the clash between Apple and Epic Games will end, we remind you that on our pages you will find the guide on how to complete all the challenges of Fortnite Week 9.