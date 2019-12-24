Technology

Fortnite: Epic is removing V-Bucks and skins purchased from unauthorized resellers

December 24, 2019
While the entire gaming community is celebrating the holidays with the Fortnite Mid-Winter event, Epic Games is waging a battle against unauthorized retailers offering V-Buck at a bargain price.

According to what reported by Blasting News, the American company began to remove all V-Bucks from gamer accounts – the in-game currency exchangeable with skins, cosmetic items and Battle Pass – purchased from third-party resellers without authorization of the parent company. Users who decide to rely on these channels are clearly enticed by the bargain prices: the official stores, for example, sell 13,500 V-Bucks for $ 99.99, while the unauthorized ones manage to offer them for only $ 60.

The point is that these dealers fraudulently stole V-Buck codestherefore Epic Games is implementing all possible measures to combat them, and in the meantime it is removing all purchases made by gamers with those V-Bucks. It is not excluded that in the future he may decide to move to even stricter measures, such as the ban of accounts that use V-Buck from dubious sources. For our part, we advise you to buy the in-game currency only and exclusively in authorized stores, in the official Epic Games store or on the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store.

Before saying goodbye, we would like to remind you that on the occasion of the Mid-Winter event the Polar Legends Package was put on sale, with three winter skins and much more.

