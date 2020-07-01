Fortnite: Epic introduces the Reload V-Buck function exclusively in Italy

Share it:

With this morning's update of Fortnite Chapter 2, Epic Games' battle royale has received a new feature that is currently available. exclusively in our country.

Let's talk about the interesting functionality that is called Reload V-Buck and that simplifies the transitions in the object store. In fact, it will have happened that you do not have enough tokens to make a purchase and, for only 100 V-Buck, you have been forced to add 1,000 because this is the minimum quantity on sale in the stores. And this is exactly where Reload V-Buck comes in, which allows you to complete the purchase by adding to your wallet only the amount of tokens necessary to complete the transaction, so as not to spend more than you should. This mechanism is currently being tested and it is probable that the developers have chosen Italy for its small size, so as to evaluate its functioning and possibly introduce it elsewhere up to making it public for all players of the battle royale.

Before leaving you with the images of the Reload V-Buck, we remind you that the dataminers have discovered that Captain America could arrive on Fortnite Chapter 2 this weekend.